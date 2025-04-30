Beijing’s 8082 Audio Studio and the Immersive Boom

Natick, Mass. (April 29, 2025)—8082 Audio Studio, one of China’s fastest-growing hubs for immersive audio production, has further strengthened its facilities with the addition of Genelec’s 8381A Adaptive Point Source Main Monitors. With a growing reputation for innovation across film, TV, and game audio—most notably for blockbuster titles like Honor of Kings, Onmyoji and Black Myth: Wu Kong—8082 has made Genelec monitoring a core part of its creative philosophy.

8082 was founded by audio professionals Jackie Li, Sean Xu and Chocolate Zhu in 2019 with the construction of its first immersive rooms. Recognizing the increasing demand for spatial audio, 8082 moved to a new 1500-square-metre facility in 2022 and now houses over 100 Genelec monitors across seven recording studios, three mixing studios and fourteen production rooms.

“Our goal has always been to create a space where we can completely immerse ourselves in audio,” explains co-founder Chocolate Zhu. “Whether it’s for games, film or original music, Genelec has allowed us to experience our work with a clarity and precision that opens up new creative possibilities.”

Alongside the opportunities that immersive audio is creating, stereo playback still has a crucial role to play at 8082. After the studio’s three founders attended the local launch event for Genelec’s 8381A main monitors, they decided to install a pair in Studio A, transforming what was originally a voiceover booth into a high-performance environment for recording, mixing and production.

“Consistency is key in a facility like ours,” Li notes. “Whether you’re close to or far from the monitors, the 8381A delivers a uniform sound. That’s essential when multiple engineers are working together and making decisions.”

Studio B features three 8351B coaxial monitors for high-resolution mixing, while Studios C through G rely on a mix of 8040B, 8030B, 8330A and 8030A models for detailed editing tasks. Larger immersive spaces like Studios X, Y and Z are equipped with 8341A and 8361A monitors paired with 7370A and 7382A subwoofers, while even meeting rooms and offices use G One and F One models from Genelec’s Home Audio range.

“GLM allows us to judge sound with confidence, without needing to invest in external calibration hardware,” explains Xu. “It’s fast, intuitive, and ensures each room sounds exactly how it should.”