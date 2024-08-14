Focusrite Group Offers Immersive Audio Guide

The Focusrite Group’s Focusrite and ADAM Audio brands have teamed up to demystify immersive audio with a free guide.

Los Angeles, CA (August 13, 2024)—The Focusrite Group’s Focusrite and ADAM Audio brands have teamed up to demystify immersive audio with a free guide.

The Immersive Audio Expert Guide walks readers through the basics of immersive audio. The different listening platforms—virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), gaming, cinema and music production—are addressed. The guide emphasizes the most widely adopted immersive audio delivery platforms, proprietary technologies from Sony, Dolby Laboratories and Apple, along with best practices, career opportunities and how immersive audio is consumed in the marketplace.

This guide has been designed for individuals at all experience levels, the companies say, from those taking their first steps into immersive audio to seasoned professionals seeking to refine their craft with the latest innovations.

Dr. Lee Whitmore, Focusrite Group VP for B2B and Education, remarks, “Our latest expert guide is all about immersive audio for creators, including musicians, producers, sound designers, and audio engineers. Authored in part by multi-platinum mix engineer Joseph Chudyk, the guide covers the essentials and best practices for working with Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio and Virtual Mix Environment, and also describes careers that will benefit from knowing how to work in immersive audio.”