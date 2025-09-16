Ardent Studios Unveils Studio B Upgrades

Memphis, TN (September 16, 2025)—Ardent Studios has been busy renovating all four studios at its historic facility in Memphis over the past three years. As part of that massive project, the site recently installed a new 48-channel SSL Duality Fuse SuperAnalogue mixing console in Studio B.

One of the two original rooms at the Madison Avenue location, Studio B offers the facility’s largest control room, with a 400-square-foot tracking space and a dedicated isolation booth. Following the most recent upgrades, Studio B’s control room is also now outfitted with Dolby Atmos mixing and monitoring capabilities.

​The new setup in Studio B has been optimized for the needs of today’s producers and engineers, according to Mark Danger, Ardent Studios’ CEO: “We’ve observed a clear trend in music production—artists and producers are increasingly comfortable working in their personal studios. However, they seek an acoustically optimized environment equipped with a large-format console to record and mix without any compromise.”

The Duality Fuse addresses that need, he says. “It gives users the capability to seamlessly transfer their DAW automation onto the console through SSL’s exceptional Delta Control plug-in or traditional SSL automation, while simultaneously allowing for in-the-box work with its integrated DAW control, all at the touch of a button,” he proffers. “The Duality empowers users with the best of both hybrid and traditional analog mixing approaches, offering dual SuperAnalogue and Variable Harmonic Drive mic pres, and SSL dynamics processing on every channel, as well as providing extremely flexible routing options and insert points to utilize all our available outboard gear, if desired.”

​It’s not the first time the studio has jumped on a new technology trend; back in the day, Ardent was the first facility in the American South to operate four-track recorders and utilize EMT reverbs. It was also one of the first U.S. studios to adopt 3M M56 16-track machines, Dolby A301 units and the MCI 24-track tape machine.