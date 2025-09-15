Aim Audio Debuts with Studio Microphones

Berlin, Germany (September 15, 2025)—Following years of planning and product development, Aim Audio ships its first two products this month: the multipattern Inspire and cardioid Essence recording microphones.

Assembled, tested and calibrated by hand in Berlin, Germany using the company’s own test chamber, the mics feature a patented switchable Transformer/Electronic output stage, all-metal housing, switchable FET and Transformer Balanced output stages, a 1” large diaphragm true condenser capsule, integrated peak-level metering, backlit controls, and five individual PCBs that are fabricated just outside Berlin, with a custom wound Toroidal Transformer intended to keep noise ﬂoor to a minimum.

The cardioid Essence model specifically offers users a -10 dB pad, 80 Hz low cut switch and is powered by 48 V Phantom Power. Building upon that, the multipattern Inspire + Pack offers five switchable polar patterns, -10 and -20 dB pad options, 80 Hz low cut or 110 Hz roll off, and is housed in a custom-molded hard case along with the company’s custom Orbit shockmount and a Sentry pop filter.

Bruce Davidson, co-founder, commented, “Since we previewed the brand at NAMM 2024, the entire Aim Audio team has been reﬁning and improving our unique designs, leveraging extensive feedback from our global community of studio professionals and musicians alike. Aim’s vision has always been to create useful innovations, rather than just making yet another set of tributes to classic mic designs. In the process, we overcame several unforeseen challenges in mass-producing our distinctive products at the quality and price points we wanted to achieve. We now have made better mics that exceeded our initial goals, including a complete redesign of the suspension system in Orbit, to create tools that will make a difference in users’ everyday recording experiences and enable more creators to produce the best recordings they can. All of us at Aim Audio can’t wait for the world to see, hear and use our new creations that we are immensely proud of.”

The Essence debuts at $699 U.S. while the Inspire + Pack runs $899 U.S. Aim Audio is distributed worldwide by Audio Distribution Group.