Bangkok Residential Studio Adds The Ones to Vintage Mains

Bangkok, Thailand (March 14, 2024)—Chris Craker, the artist, record producer and composer behind Karma Studios in Bangkok, Thailand, has added Genelec “The Ones” speakers to his 1035 main monitors, which were originally installed at London’s iconic Townhouse Studios.

Craker’s journey to establish a luxury residential recording studio complex in Thailand is a testament to his passion for creating a unique and inspiring space for artists. The motivation came unexpectedly when he was invited to produce records for His Majesty the King of Thailand, resulting in 11 albums of the king’s compositions.

“It’s three studios,” Craker says, “essentially one large one and two smaller production suites, and we’ve been involved in the production of all kinds of music including classical, jazz, heavy metal, reggae, punk, disco and Hollywood film soundtracks as well.” Notable guests include Placebo, Jamiroquai and Bullet For My Valentine.

Craker, who has always admired Genelec monitors, states, “I have a very clear recollection of the first time that I knew I loved Genelec monitors, I was working at Metropolis [in London] with Jim Lowe using the 1035s and we then moved to Hugh Padgham’s studio with the same monitors in West London.”

Complementing his storied setup, Craker has recently introduced Genelec’s 8361A flagship three-way coaxial studio monitors from The Ones series. These are joined by the more compact 8341As, which are used in Karma’s two satellite studios in Bangkok.