PreSonus Studio One Update Adds Dolby Atmos Tools

Hollywood, CA (September 28, 2023)—With the arrival of Studio One 6.5, the latest version of PreSonus’ software, comes a new spatial audio production workflow with the integration of Dolby Atmos tools.

The new integrated, end-to-end workflow is designed for spatial audio production from recording with multi-channel microphones to mixing with enhanced plug-ins and exporting files in a variety of formats. Formats up to 9.1.6 are supported. The new Studio One update ensures every Dolby Atmos mix can meet all delivery requirements (up to a maximum 96 kHz resolution) and will provide users with the ability to monitor in Dolby Atmos with up to a 9.1.6 channel speaker layout, according to the company.

Additionally, Studio One 6.5 features a dedicated headphone channel for simultaneous binaural monitoring of the Dolby Atmos mix, eliminating the need for switching configurations.

PreSonus has upgraded its entire plug-in set to support processing of multichannel signals or of any individual channel or pair of channels per plug-in. The OpenAir2 convolution reverb now offers true 7.1.4 HDIRs with a new library of true 7.1.4 impulse responses. Studio One 6.5 also includes Surround Delay, a new eight-tap delay with individual surround panners. In addition, delay taps can be synchronized to the song tempo for dimensional and rhythmic effects.

Beyond the new immersive components, Studio One’s Scoring and Note Editing capabilities have been streamlined and further optimized for tablature, lead sheets and drum maps. ARA-enabled plug-ins are now available as audio editors on the Project Page.

Studio One Remote for iOS, Android and Windows has been updated to include support for surround mixing, including visualization of the updated mixer. Additionally, a dedicated Surround Panner view has been added to support 3D panning with multitouch, which aids writing pan automation in the absence of a suitable hardware remote controller.

Studio One 6.5 introduces a new open-source file exchange format designed to let users share sessions across multiple digital audio workstations. For the first time, users of DAWs from different manufacturers can exchange sessions in a format that includes all critical data. Starting with PreSonus and Bitwig, .dawproject will be provided as a universal import/export format.

In addition, for the first time, Studio One is available for the Linux operating system. A public beta version is available to all Studio One 6 and Studio One+ users and will require Ubuntu 23.04.