Genelec Joins METalliance Pro Partner Program

Studio monitor manufacturer Genelec Inc. has become the newest member of the METalliance Pro Partner program.

Nashville, TN (February 21, 2024)—Studio monitor manufacturer Genelec Inc. has become the newest member of the METalliance Pro Partner program.

Established in 2005, The METalliance (Music Engineering & Technology Alliance) works with producers, engineers, educators and manufacturers to further the best practices and technology developed in modern recording. The group is comprised of noted audio engineers/producers Chuck Ainlay, Niko Bolas, Jimmy Douglass, Frank Filipetti, George Massenburg, Sylvia Massy, and Elliot Scheiner.

Pro Partner membership is limited to companies that have shown the initiative to manufacture and distribute products that meet the METalliance organization’s professional audio standards. Other METalliance Pro Partners include AKG, Audio-Technica, Austrian Audio, Avid, DAD, DPA Microphones, Eventide, Genelec, GML, iZotope, JBL Pro, LEWITT Microphones, Lexicon, Manley Laboratories, Millennia Music & Media Systems, Neumann USA, NTP Technology, Prism Sound, Royer Microphones, Sanken Microphones, Sennheiser, Solid State Logic, Sommer Cable, Sonnox, Steinberg, tc electronic, Universal Audio and Yamaha.

“Being part of the METalliance affords us the opportunity to exchange ideas and generate valuable information for both manufacturers and users,” said Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. marketing director. “We also look forward to attending events that bring the audio community together with some of the best minds in the business.”

METalliance founding member and multi-award-winning engineer/producer George Massenburg stated, “I’ve used many monitors of all types and brands in my professional career. I started using Genelecs for critical listening some time ago, maybe about 25 years ago or so, and have depended on them for consistency and accuracy ever since.”

Sylvia Massy was first introduced to Genelec at LA’s Larrabee Sound, where she used Genelec 1038A monitors – recalling them as “the best main speakers I’d ever heard before. Quality sound is revealed in the details, that is why METalliance and Genelec make perfect partners.”

METalliance founding member and music producer/engineer/mixer Frank Filipetti added, “My first Grammy Awards came when I started mixing on Genelecs. Over the years, their speakers have always featured award-winning accuracy, consistency and dependability.”