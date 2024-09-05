Bentley Meeker Opens Multiple NYC Facilities

The Bentley Meeker family of companies has opened new studio and rehearsal facilities in New York City and has appointed William Garrett head of studios and artist development.

New York, NY (September 5, 2024)—The Bentley Meeker family of companies has opened new studio and rehearsal facilities in New York City and has appointed William Garrett head of studios and artist development.

Bentley House in Spanish Harlem is a standalone, 10,000-square-foot building with four floors, four discrete Dante interconnected studios. Studio A is a traditional studio space with a control room designed by renowned acoustician George Augspurger that houses an API 2448/40 console. Additionally, there is a 1,400-square-foot tracking room. Studio B features a Neve 5088/24 console on wheels and a versatile gobo system, allowing flexible configurations. Both studios offer Pro Tools Ultimate with HDX processing, Logic Pro X, Ableton Live 11, and a variety of plug-ins and outboard gear.

The complex also features five bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen with dining for 12, very large common areas and a private 2,200-square-foot artist’s loft with separate entrance and a 2,400-square-foot roof deck. There is also a private drive-in garage.

Studios C and D are mobile 32-channel recording rigs on wheels, fully Dante-connected and compactly designed in 20U rolling racks that can be set up anywhere in the facility in minutes.

Bentley House Rehearsal Studios is centrally located in Midtown West/Hudson Yards with 6,800 square feet of space, also with a drive-in entrance, a separate exclusive entrance, two exclusive elevators and three bathrooms, a green room and a dedicated FOH mix area, along with a 6,500-square-foot roof deck. Equipment includes Clair 12AMII monitors with Lake Processing; a DiGiCo S21 digital console with 32-channel D-Rack and a d&b audiotechnik PA system, plus extensive backline options.

“We are delighted to open the doors on these facilities and appoint William Garrett as their chief,” remarks company founder/principal Bentley Meeker. “After more than four years of building and dozens of successful records and show preparations under our belt, we’re excited to introduce both of these projects to the artist community at large. As we do so, William’s expertise, temperament, passion for music, unique understanding of our clientele’s needs, and commitment to excellence fit perfectly with our vision.”