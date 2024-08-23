Automaker Opens Immersive Audio Lab

Natick, Mass. (August 22, 2024)—Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, recently opened its own state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos 9.1.6 qualified immersive audio lab in Bengaluru, India.

The new lab, powered by Genelec Smart Active Monitors and unique in India among OEMs, focuses on audio reference, production and quality assurance and reportedly plays a key role in Stellantis’ initiative to define unique audio strategies. The newly established lab also creates roadmaps for each of its brands, internalizes automotive acoustic R&D capabilities, and supports its “Dare Forward” plan to achieve carbon net zero by 2038.

Spearheaded by Akshay Khanna, director and space leader in acoustics engineering, the lab aims to refine Stellantis’ in-car audio systems. “The lab was created to help develop our in-house audio signature for cars,” Khanna explained. “It ultimately aids in fostering programs, affording Features Over the Air and faster time to market.”

The system relies entirely on Genelec Smart Active Monitors, with 8361s in the LCR positions, 8351s taking care of the surround and height channels, and a 7382 subwoofer handling the low frequencies. A 9301 AES/EBU interface provides multichannel digital audio connectivity, seamlessly integrating the 7382 subwoofer into the immersive audio system.

Local Genelec partner Sound Team supplied the system and provided both pre-sales and post-sales support.

GLM software enabled precise calibration of frequency response, playback level and distance delay. Khanna noted: “Genelec is an industry benchmark, and ticked all the boxes for sonic quality, envelopment, timbre and SPL.”

Boasting an array of features, the lab includes control over reverberation time, achieving 0.5 seconds in low frequencies and maintaining a linear 0.2 seconds from mid to high frequencies. It also aligns seamlessly with stringent IEC and Dolby acoustical standards, earning a 100 percent score in several criteria, complemented by a Noise Criteria value of less than 20.

The room’s acoustics are crafted through advanced computational simulation modeling. The lab also sets new standards in air and structure-borne insulation, achieving a Sound Transmission Class score of 68.

Yves Bonnefont, chief software officer at Stellantis, highlights the significance of the lab: “Audio plays a vital role in our customers’ satisfaction and enjoyment of their vehicles, as well as alerting them to key functions and driving situations. This brand-new lab demonstrates our commitment to class-leading automotive acoustics—and highlights India’s pivotal role in Stellantis’ global strategy.”