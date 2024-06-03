Fab Factory Opens Remodeled Melody A

Los Angeles, CA (June 3, 2024)—Fab Factory Studios in North Hollywood has unveiled a newly remodeled studio, Melody A, that can accommodate more than 20 musicians and features an SSL 4040E in the control room.

“The investment we’ve made into Melody A was in response to requests from our longtime clients who were looking for a top live room where they could record orchestration projects,” said Fab Factory Studios president and COO, Shaun Fabos.

In addition to the 40-channel SSL console, the control room is equipped with 48 channels of Lynx conversion, a UAD Octo card, an EMT 140 plate reverb and PMC8-2 XBD monitors plus an alternate set of Focal Alpha 65s. Two credenzas are loaded with outboard gear including eight Neve 5052 pre/EQs, a Bricasti M7, a stereo pair of 1176s, a CL1B and an LA-2A.

There are 56 tielines to the live room which also has three iso booths, with multiple Cat5 lines for video and the Aviom cue system. Melody A also features a unique drum wall and a 1970 Steinway Model D grand piano.

In total, the 38,000-square-foot complex features 12 separate studios, including a turnkey audio/video podcast studio, a 900-square-foot dance studio and a 2,100-square-foot event space. The facility has multiple private lounges and VIP parking.

Fab Factory Studios, launched in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Steven Fabos and his son, Shaun, has hosted a long list of film and television productions as well as music projects by the Prince and Jimi Hendrix estates, 50 Cent, producer Keith Harris, Estelle Joji and others. The facility is also the home of Girls Make Beats, the nonprofit organization that empowers girls by expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs and audio engineers.

Rebecca O’Hara, co-CEO of Fab Factory Entertainment, continues to drive the expansion of the full-service artistic development company. The company took over a 66,000-square-foot recording and post-production facility in Hollywood this year and is making major investments in James DuBose’ television platform, In the Black Network, and Lux Angeles Studios, a four-time Emmy Award-winning movie production house.