High Mountain Records Studio Opens in Austria

Erl, Austria (June 4, 2024)—Producer, engineer, drummer and recording artist Lukas Gleich has launched his High Mountain Records studio, a WSDG-designed facility supporting his growing roster of recording artists.

Gleich’s first contact with WSDG’s (Walters-Storyk Design Group) team in Switzerland was at the start of 2020 through a local music dealer, who introduced him to WSDG project engineer Mario Reithofer. After an initial conversation, Reithofer introduced Gleich to WSDG partners Gabriel Hauser and Dirk Noy. Together, they looked at the specific requirements for the studio and discussed Gleich’s creative ideas.

The two-story High Mountain Records facility in Erl, one of Austria’s oldest villages, comprises two main areas. Studio A includes a 538-square-foot live room and the smaller Studio B, a 215-square-foot live room. Both are fitted out with geometrically identical 355-square-foot control rooms. Control A features a custom-designed Ford Mustang taillight-inspired ceiling cloud. Control B has an open design with a large balcony and mountain views.

“The WSDG team did a great job maximizing the available space to create flexible vocal and drum booths,” Gleich says. “We also worked with Hutter Acustix, who did a beautiful job on the interior acoustic construction.”

Studio gear includes an API 2348 32-channel console, ATC SCM150 PRO loudspeakers, complemented with Adam Sub15 subwoofers. Studio A features two Burl Mothership converter units with 56 inputs and 64 outputs. Studio B’s equipment includes a Universal Audio Apollo X6 audio interface, a Burl B16 Mothership, Heritage Super 8 and API preamps, and PMC 6 monitoring.

“As well as high-end recording sessions, High Mountain Records offers complete video production and editing options for YouTube and distribution to other social media platforms,” Gleich adds.