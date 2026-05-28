Engineer Boasts 30 Years with One Speaker Brand

Reno, NV (May 28, 2026)―Tom Gordon has been using KRK speakers since the brand’s early days and now has multiple generations of V-Series monitors at Imirage SoundLab in Reno, where he is co-founder and chief engineer.

“I’ve been a KRK user for almost 30 years,” Gordon says. As chief engineer for Whitesnake’s Hook City Studio and longtime collaborator with David Coverdale, he has worked on numerous high-profile releases, including 11 anniversary box sets spanning the band’s catalog. At the same time, he oversees operations at Imirage Sound Lab, Nevada’s longest-running commercial recording studio. Gordon’s clients have included Ozzy Osbourne, Dr. Dre, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Collective Soul, Creedence, Bruce Dickinson and Milli Vanilli for their comeback album. He is also the former chief engineer of Granny’s House Recording Studios.

“The first time I heard the 9000b’s on Collective Soul at Granny’s House, I immediately connected with what they were doing. Over the years, every new generation of the V-Series has improved, but the core thing has remained the same: I trust what I hear. That translatability is everything. Even across different spaces, I know what I’m hearing. That consistency is critical, especially when you’re moving between studios or working on projects that demand accuracy across multiple formats.”

That consistency has extended into Gordon’s production work with Whitesnake, where KRK V-Series monitors have been used for mixing commercially released material. “These are major releases, and the results speak for themselves,” he says.

Gordon also serves as a recording arts instructor at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he helped design and outfit a music facility that opened in 2019. There, KRK V-Series monitors, including V8 and V6 models, are installed across primary studios and recital halls.

“The decision to bring KRK into the university was an easy one,” he says. “I’ve relied on them professionally for decades, and I wanted students to learn on monitors they’re likely to encounter in real-world studios. They offer a level of accuracy and reliability that’s essential for developing critical listening skills.”