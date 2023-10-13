Georgian Has Converters on His Mind

Cambridge, UK (October 12, 2023)—Georgian producer, composer and sound designer George Gvarjaladze has taken delivery of a new Prism Sound Dream ADA-128 modular conversion system, replacing his three six-year-old Prism Sound Titan audio converters.

“The unit’s flexibility and smaller footprint were key reasons why I chose to replace my three Titans with an ADA-128,” says Gvarjaladze, better known as Gvaji, his teenage nickname. “Just one box can do the job of all three Titans—in fact it could do the job of eight—and as soon as I heard it was being released, I wanted to be among the first studios to own one.”

He continues, “I adored my Titans and thought nothing could better them, but when I got the Dream ADA-128 and set it up in my studio, I was blown away by the audio quality,” he says. “It sounds fantastic, and I can hear every detail of my music, including every instrument. It gives me the ability to make the right decisions when I am mixing, and I am completely in love again.”

Gavji adds that the Dream ADA-128 makes it much easier to connect equipment that has different clocking and sampling rates. He has also future-proofed his studio because he can add to the system by investing in MADI and Dante cards, as and when he needs them. His studio has a large live room and a control room equipped with an SSL AWS 924 Delta console, a Pro Tools HDX system and PMC IB1S monitors powered by Bryston amps.

“A lot of the work we do has a high track count, so having plenty of DSP power is essential for painless mixing. I’m not quite at the point where I need 128 channels, but it is great to know they are there if I need them. And, of course, I’m getting Prism Sound audio quality, which is so important,” he says. “All the best people use Prism Sound and I like being among that company.”

Originally a musician who played guitar and bass with various artists such as Irakli Charkviani, Giga Mickaberidze and Lado Burduli, Gvaji is now a key figure in Georgia’s music and pro audio industry. As head of Lenø Records, a commercial recording studio and label based in Tbilisi, he works closely with a range of artists handling both their studio and live sound needs. He also teaches at Tbilisi State Conservatoire and CES and designs recording studios, film production houses, TV and radio stations, venues and clubs.

Lenø Records was established in 2019 as a new incarnation of Gvaji Records, which Gvaji had been running for a number of years. The name change was an homage to Gvaji’s teenage daughter who tragically died earlier that year. Many artists who knew Gvaji wanted to support him through that difficult time and were keen to join Lenø Records. As a result, it now defines the Georgian music scene in almost every genre, offering recording, mixing, mastering, and post production services to a wide range of clients.

Among the local and international artists who have worked with Gvaji at Lenø’s studio are Nikoloz Rachveli, Katie Melua, Lisa Batiashvili, Anita Rachvelishvili, Gori Women’s Choir, Sergi Gvarjaladze, Nino Katamadze, LOUDspeakers and Stephane. Among Lenø’s clients are Deutsche Grammophon, Sony Classical and BBC. All audio services for Tsinandali Festival are also handled by Lenø Records.