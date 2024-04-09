Nembrini Audio Launches Bass Hammer Plug-in

Nembrini Audio has introduced its new Bass Hammer plug-in, designed with bass tone sculpting in mind.

Pavia, Italy (April 8, 2024)—Nembrini Audio has introduced its new Bass Hammer plug-in, designed with bass tone sculpting in mind. Taking inspiration on the Aguilar Tone Hammer, Nembrini’s answer features Adaptive Gain Sculpting, EQ adjustment capabilities and a number of cabinet simulations.

The Nembrini Audio Bass Hammer plug-in has been designed to emulate the various tonal characteristics of its hardware counterpart, with a focus on providing warmth, midrange control and adaptive tonal shaping in a flexible digital format.

Bass Hammer makes use of Adaptive Gain Sculpting to transform a signal’s EQ curve and gain structure, and alter the behavior of the MID parameter. The Graphic EQ has six bands enabling users to dig in and start shaping across the bass frequency range. The plug-in additionally offers four selected bass guitar cabinets as well as four microphone emulations and additionally a parallel D.I. signal with console compressor, all with the aim of providing users plenty of tools with which to explore ambient reverb blending.

Introductory prices of $29.99 for the Desktop version (regular price $137) and $9.99 for the IOS form (regular price $19.99) are available until 30th April 2024. Bass Hammer is PC and Mac (VST2, VST3, AU, AAX) compatible and requires an iLOK account.