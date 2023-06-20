Cirrus Logic Launches Pro Audio Converters

Cirrus Logic has announced new family of pro-audio ADCs, and later on this year, also DACs and an audio codec.

Austin, TX (June 20, 2023)—Cirrus Logic has announced a new family of low-power analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), to be followed later this year by digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and an audio codec. Focusing on performance and low power consumption, they will reportedly also offer system-level enhancements such as hybrid gain control.

The first products to be introduced are a series of three ADCs aimed at providing transparent audio conversion. The Cirrus Logic CS5302P stereo ADC, CS5304P 4-channel ADC and CS5308P 8-channel ADC are designed to be used in digital mixers, USB audio interfaces, home audio and audio video receivers, musical instruments such as synthesizers, DJ mixers and amplifiers, video recording and automotive applications. A simple control scheme together with a single power rail and flexible clocking configuration are also onboard.

“We are looking forward to the new series of pro-audio devices from Cirrus Logic,” said Robin Clark, managing director of Allen & Heath. “The performance looks excellent, as always, and the company continues to provide ways for designers to differentiate. In past generations, we appreciated Cirrus Logic’s low latency, which is so important to live stage mixing. Now, we see the low power consumption and new hybrid gain control as key features we can use to enhance our own products in the future.”

Cirrus Logic’s hybrid gain control co-locates the analog and digital gain states within one device, so that gain transactions between the two are matched. The hybrid gain control is suited to all customers implementing mic-pre gain control, such as digital mixing consoles and USB audio interfaces for digital audio workstations, as well as other applications.

The rearchitected Pro Audio Family is all within a 25mW/ch power budget. The 32-bit resolution ADCs introduced today support differential analog input with sample rates up to 768 kHz. The ADCs use a 5th-order, multibit sigma-delta modulator followed by digital filtering and decimation to provide a dynamic range of 126dB for the CS5302P and 123dB for the CS5304/8P. THD+N for all products is below -110 dB.

Samples of the CS5302/04/08P ADCs are available to order now. The converters are controllable and configurable using Cirrus Logic’s SoundClear Studio software, available at its website. Samples of the DACs and codec will be available to order in December 2023.