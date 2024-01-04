K-Pop Producers Go Mad for Converters

Gyeonggi-do, South Korea (January 3, 2024)—Mad Soul Child, the Korean electro-house production team comprising Chung Moo Kyung, Lee Sang Yul and Yang Chan Woo, has integrated Prism Sound’s new Dream ADA-128 modular converter into its studio.

Established around 2000, Mad Soul Child initially scored collaborations with K-Pop superstars such as Jo Sungmo, Lee Hyori and Shinhwa, as well as tackling music for primetime TV commercials for companies such as Etude Cosmetics, Samsung Mobile and SK Telecom. The team has also released its own albums including the 2009 hit “LaLaLa,” featuring vocalist Jinsil, which led to the group representing Korea at the CMJ Music Marathon in New York City. Nearly every song on the album was eventually used in a TV advertising campaign.

Based in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, Mad Soul Child’s studio is equipped with Pro Tools and ATC SCM 45 and KII Three speakers. Chief sound engineer Jung Moo Kyung says the Prism Sound Dream ADA-128 is now a key part of the team’s recording set up and is proving very useful, especially as the unit’s expansion option card offers expandability for analog outputs. “That is a significant advantage because it leaves the door open for effortless upgrades in the future, which is gratifying,” he says.

Jung Moo Kyung first became interested in Prism Sound audio interfaces and converters after demoing the company’s flagship ADA8XR multichannel converter. On hearing that Prism Sound was about to launch the new ADA-128, he decided to wait for the unit to become available. Mad Soul Child was one of the first production teams to adopt the Dream ADA-128, sourcing the unit from Prism Sound’s South Korean distributor ANK.

Since installing it in the studio at the end of 2022, they have used it on a variety of projects, including new albums for legendary Korean singers BMK and Lee Seung Yeol, as well as music mix and mastering for audition broadcasts.

Jung Moo Kyung adds, “The notable reduction in THD tends to contribute to a more transparent and smooth sound quality.Additionally, during extended processing of plug noise, the equipment appears to substantially diminish the gritty texture typically encountered, by a significant margin. This has been our observation, indicating the superior performance and technical prowess of the equipment in our particular setup.”