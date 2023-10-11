Hawaii’s Island Sound Studios to Reopen

Island Sound Studios in Hawaii has announced that it will be reopening.

Honolulu, HI (October 11, 2023)—Island Sound Studios in Hawaii, where artists such as Kanye West, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Common, Beyoncé and Dr. Dre have recorded in the past, has announced that it will be reopening.

The facility has been resurrected under the leadership of Bryan Spicer, executive producer and director behind Hawaii Five O and Magnum PI, alongside his brother, Kyle Spicer, a music producer and engineer. The 10,000-square-foot, two-story facility was opened in 2003 as Avex Honolulu Studios, Hawaii’s only commercial recording studio, by Japanese artist and producer Tetsuya “TK” Komuro. Avex changed its name to Island Sound Studios in 2013.

Bryan Spicer states, “Not only will you find everything a musician can expect from a world-class recording facility in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, or London, but the island provides a special kind of magic you just can’t find anywhere else in the world.”

In addition to more recently attracting artists including Mac Miller, John Legend, Empire of the Sun and Jake Shimabukuro, the studio welcomes voice-over and ADR opportunities to film, television, podcast and video game creators, according to the announcement.

The Studio A control room, designed by Studio Bau:Ton, houses what is said to be the largest SSL 9000J console in the world, with 112 channels. Studio B features a 96-channel SSL 9000J plus 20 channels of vintage Neve preamps.