Harrison Audio 32Classic Mixing Console to Launch at AES

Nashville, TN (October 24, 2023)—Harrison Audio has announced its new 32Classic mixing console, a 32-channel, in-line/split-recording console, which will debut tomorrow at AES.

Described as offering “a hybrid modular design and premium componentry throughout,” the 32Classic accommodates a variety of traditional and modern hybrid workflows. Its 32 mono mic/line channels, classic 32C four-band parametric EQ with variable high-pass and low-pass filters and other built-in modern features—such as 64 channels of high-end AD/DA conversion and a Dante AoIP interface—make the 32Classic suitable for a modern mixing environment or a classic tracking room.

The new 32Classic, available in 32- and 48-channel variants, is designed and engineered in Nashville, TN by Harrison Audio—now a part of Solid State Logic following its acquisition in April 2023—and manufactured in Oxford, England.

“The 32Classic has been designed from the ground up to include the sound and features that Harrison consoles are known for, set in a modular design that accommodates modern workflows,” commented Gary Thielman, president, Harrison Audio LLC. “With the launch of our 32Classic, we are excited to begin a new journey with Harrison Audio.”

Key features include Harrison’s classic 32C 4-band EQ with HP and LP filters; transformer-balanced mic preamplifiers and main mix outputs; balanced line input, insert points and direct outputs; eight multitrack buses, four aux sends and a stereo cue send; 64 channels of premium AD/DA converters; built-in Dante AoIP interface (optional extra); 12-wide Atmos monitoring (7.1.4); and a DAW-compatible frame design.

Harrison Audio is distributed globally through Solid State Logic’s partner network, which includes Group One in the USA.