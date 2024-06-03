Italy’s Elettroformati Adds Atmos Mastering

Milan, Italy (June 3, 2024)—Italy’s Elettroformati, founded in 1966 and specializing in vinyl cutting and pressing and sound restoration, has added Dolby Atmos mastering to its services.

Alessandro Cutolo, Elettroformati’s CEO, believes that immersive audio is set to change the way consumers interact and listen to music. It was for this reason that he decided to invest in a dedicated Dolby Atmos mix room, he says.

“There is huge interest in Dolby Atmos, and I believe that record companies will be implementing this format for many years to come,” Cutolo explains. “Our new Dolby Atmos studio is the result of a careful and thorough analysis of market needs and precise assessment of ever-demanding customer requirements.”

The new immersive studio is equipped with PMC IB1S AIII monitors for the LCR channels and PMC Ci65 monitors for surround and height channels and was designed to Dolby’s standards. Distributor Funky Junk Italy and Donato Masci, of Florence-based acoustic design and consultancy Studio Sound Service collaborated on the new room.

“Funky Junk advised us on the choice of monitors and recommended PMC, which we haven’t used before,” Cutolo says. “We are very happy with them. They are perfect for Dolby Atmos mixing because they allow critical decisions to be made with confidence because you know that what you are hearing is a linear and precise listening reference. We are also very happy with the help we received from Funky Junk and Studio Sound Service while building this studio.”

Alongside its new Dolby Atmos room, Elettroformati, which is in Milan, has a vinyl cutting studio with two Neumann lathes, a VMS 70 and a VMS 80, an audio mastering suite and an audio post production studio. It also has a facility for creating vinyl stampers.

Since opening its new Dolby Atmos room, Elettroformati has been handling immersive audio mixing projects for many Italian record labels and artists in both the pop and classical genres. The room is reportedly booked through the end of 2024.