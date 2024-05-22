New Sony Music 5020 Studio Madrid Nabs Monitors

PMC Speakers were recently installed in Sony Music's 5020 Studio Madrid and will be placed in other 5020 Studios around the world soon.

Madrid, Spain (May 22, 2024)—A commercial agreement between Sony Music and PMC has resulted in all four studios at the new 5020 Studio Madrid in Spain being equipped with the UK loudspeaker manufacturer’s professional monitors.

Sony Music’s new Madrid facility—reportedly the largest new studio complex to open in Europe in recent years—is the latest addition to the multinational’s 5020 Studio brand, which already includes 5020 Studio Miami and 5020 Studio Mexico City.

According to project director Diego Acosta, who was responsible for the conceptualization, development and implementation of the studios, “The success of 5020 Studio Miami, which opened in 2021, was a major driver for this project. 5020 Studio Miami averages 650 hours of recording every month across three studios, and we wanted to emulate that success in other territories where music in Spanish is booming.

“Spain was the obvious location because it allowed us to build bridges between Latin America and Europe. In addition, Madrid is a beautiful city and the center of music sung in Spanish in Europe. Building our new facility there made perfect sense on a strategic level.”

Sony Music has installed BB6 XBD and PMC6 monitors in the two main recording studios, both of which are equipped with Neve consoles; PMC8-2 XBD monitors in production room one, which is set up for ‘in the box’ projects, and a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitoring system in production room two. This immersive system comprises PMC8-2 XBD monitors for the front and center channels and Ci65 monitors for the surround channels. A media room that can be converted into a cinema is equipped with a Doby Atmos 7.1.4 system based on PMC Twenty5.24, Twenty5.C and Ci140 SUB monitors, plus Ci45 speakers for surround and height channels.

Located in the San Blas-Canillejas district of the Spanish capital, 5020 Studio Madrid has more than 1,800 square meters (19,375 square feet) of space spread across three floors. The ground floor, formerly a gym and swimming pool, is now a collaborative space with two multifunctional rooms for music composition, recording and production as well as photographic and audiovisual sessions. On the second floor, there are two recording studios, various booths, the media room, private spaces for relaxing and entertaining and a large live room. The third floor includes an outdoor event space with a stage.