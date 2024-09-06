Korean University Adds New Dolby Atmos Studio

Students at the Korea University of Media Arts are learning to mix and master for immersive audio in the school’s 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos studio.

Sejong City, Korea (September 5, 2024)—Students at the Korea University of Media Arts (KUMA) are learning to mix and master for immersive audio in the school’s new 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos studio.

The 7.1.4 system features PMC6-2 monitors for the LCR channels; PMC8-2 monitors for low frequencies and a combination of PMC Ci65 and Ci140 monitors for the surround and height channels. The studio will soon have an Avid S6 console, reflecting the fact that KUMA is the first university in Korea to become an Avid learning partner.

Professor Munyeon Yoo, head of the university’s Music & Sound Technology Department, says: “As an educational institution, we felt it was important to provide students with reference points. Therefore, our aim was to construct a studio for Atmos home entertainment using monitors that were suitable for OTT and Music. Through demonstrations, we experienced PMC’s wide dispersion angle and precise monitoring capabilities. In addition, the inclusion of passive speakers for maintenance influenced the studio’s overall design.”

Located in Sejong City, KUMA is one of only three Korean universities to offer sound production courses in content production and live sound.

KUMA’s Music and Sound Technology department has a total of four studios including the new Dolby Atmos room. PMC monitors are present in two other studios, an SSL Duality-equipped recording and mixing studio, which has PMC IB1S AIII stereo monitors, and an Avid S1-equipped 5.1 mastering studio, which has PMC6 monitors covering the LCR channels.

Professor Yoo shares that the university has developed a 360-degree surround microphone and applied for a patent. It has also established a close relationship with Korean distributor Music Metro, which supplied the monitors and has extensive experience in building Dolby Atmos studios in collaboration with Dolby Korea.

To ensure that the new Dolby Atmos studio always delivers exception audio quality, Professor Yoo and his team carry out regular maintenance using Smaart.

Since the opening of the new Dolby Atmos studio, students have benefitted from a special seminar delivered by Grammy award-winning producer David Rideau and PMC’s senior export business development manager, Dan Zimbelman.