2023 Music Producers Guild Award Nominees Named

London, UK (February 24, 2023)—The UK’s Music Producers Guild has handed out its MPG Awards for 15 years now, and the nominees for the 2023 edition have been announced.

The annual awards ceremony will be held April 27, 2023 in London at the Tower Hotel, St Katherine’s Way, and is expected to be another in a long line of high-profile, successful events for the organization. Tickets are available.

The nominees for the 2023 Music Producers Guild Awards are:

Producer of The Year

INFLO

Kid Harpoon

Marta Salogni

Writer-Producer of The Year

INFLO

Kaity Rae

Kid Harpoon

Breakthrough Producer of The Year

Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett

Daniel Moyler

Riccardo Damian

Self-Producing Artist

Catherine Anne Davies (The Anchoress)

Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange)

Hannah Peel

Recording Engineer of The Year

Fiona Cruickshank

Mikko Gordon

Oli Jacobs

Rising Star

Francine Perry

Joseph Rodgers

Will Purton

Mix Engineer of The Year

Craig Silvey

Dan Grech-Marguerat

Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer of The Year

Cicely Balston

Katie Tavini

Matt Colton

Vocal Producer of The Year

Cameron Gower-Poole

Lorna Blackwood

Ramera Abraham

Unsung Hero

Carla Harding

Rosie Danvers

The Runner Team at Abbey Road

Atmos Mix of The Year

Dave Emery

David Wrench

Emre Ramazanoglu

Studio of The Year

Metropolis Studios

RAK Studios

Urchin Studios

Original Score Recording of The Year

Clint Mansell: She Will (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Hannah Peel: The Midwich Cuckoos (Original Score)

Tom Howe: Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Album of The Year

Harry Styles: Harry’s House

Kae Tempest: The Line Is a Curve

The Smile: A Light for Attracting Attention