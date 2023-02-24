2023 Music Producers Guild Award Nominees Named

London, UK (February 24, 2023)—The UK’s Music Producers Guild has handed out its MPG Awards for 15 years now, and the nominees for the 2023 edition have been announced.
The annual awards ceremony will be held April 27, 2023 in London at the Tower Hotel, St Katherine’s Way, and is expected to be another in a long line of high-profile, successful events for the organization. Tickets are available.
The nominees for the 2023 Music Producers Guild Awards are:
Producer of The Year
INFLO
Kid Harpoon
Marta Salogni
Writer-Producer of The Year
INFLO
Kaity Rae
Kid Harpoon
Breakthrough Producer of The Year
Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett
Daniel Moyler
Riccardo Damian
Self-Producing Artist
Catherine Anne Davies (The Anchoress)
Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange)
Hannah Peel
Recording Engineer of The Year
Fiona Cruickshank
Mikko Gordon
Oli Jacobs
Rising Star
Francine Perry
Joseph Rodgers
Will Purton
Mix Engineer of The Year
Craig Silvey
Dan Grech-Marguerat
Manon Grandjean
Mastering Engineer of The Year
Cicely Balston
Katie Tavini
Matt Colton
Vocal Producer of The Year
Cameron Gower-Poole
Lorna Blackwood
Ramera Abraham
Unsung Hero
Carla Harding
Rosie Danvers
The Runner Team at Abbey Road
Atmos Mix of The Year
Dave Emery
David Wrench
Emre Ramazanoglu
Studio of The Year
Metropolis Studios
RAK Studios
Urchin Studios
Original Score Recording of The Year
Clint Mansell: She Will (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hannah Peel: The Midwich Cuckoos (Original Score)
Tom Howe: Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Album of The Year
Harry Styles: Harry’s House
Kae Tempest: The Line Is a Curve
The Smile: A Light for Attracting Attention