Music Producers Guild Hands Out 2023 MPG Awards

London, UK (April 28, 2023)—The UK’s Music Producers Guild has announced the winners of the organization’s 15th annual MPG Awards, recognizing 14 categories of new talent in the industry.

Kid Harpoon was the night’s big winner, picking up awards for Producer of the Year and Writer-Producer of the Year. He was also recognized for his production contributions, along with Mark “Spike” Stent and Oli Jacobs, on the Album of the Year, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. Jacobs also won Recording Engineer of the Year.

Hannah Peel won two awards, taking home Self-Producing Artist and sharing the award for Original Score Recording of the Year with Michael Keeny and James Trevascus for their work on Sky Max TV series The Midwich Cuckoos.

Giles Martin presented the MPG Icon Award, sponsored by Solid State Logic, to producer, engineer and mixer Bob Clearmountain.

The full list of 2023 MPG Award winners is as follows:

Producer of the Year, sponsored by Flare Audio

Kid Harpoon

Writer-Producer of the Year, sponsored by Hipgnosis

Kid Harpoon

Breakthrough Producer of the Year

Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett

Self-Producing Artist

Hannah Peel

Recording Engineer of the Year, sponsored by AMS Neve

Oli Jacobs

Rising Star

Francine Perry

Mix Engineer of the Year, sponsored by Avid

Craig Silvey

Mastering Engineer of the Year

Cicely Balston

Vocal Producer of the Year

Ramera Abraham

Unsung Hero, sponsored by Musicians Union

Carla Harding

Atmos Mix of the Year sponsored by Dolby

Maggie Rogers: “Want Want”

Atmos mix by Dave Emery

Studio of the Year, sponsored by Neumann

RAK Studios

Original Score Recording of the Year sponsored by Blinding Talent

Hannah Peel, Michael Keeney & James Trevascus for The Midwich Cuckoos

Album of the Year, sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins

Harry’s House

Kid Harpoon, Oli Jacobs, Mark “Spike” Stent

The MPG Inspiration Award, sponsored by Audio Note, was awarded to Ric Flow. PPL Present the MPG Award for Outstanding Contribution To UK Music, sponsored by PPL, was awarded to Fraser T Smith. The MPG Icon Award, sponsored by Solid State Logic, was awarded to Bob Clearmountain.