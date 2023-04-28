Music Producers Guild Hands Out 2023 MPG Awards

London, UK (April 28, 2023)—The UK’s Music Producers Guild has announced the winners of the organization’s 15th annual MPG Awards, recognizing 14 categories of new talent in the industry.
Kid Harpoon was the night’s big winner, picking up awards for Producer of the Year and Writer-Producer of the Year. He was also recognized for his production contributions, along with Mark “Spike” Stent and Oli Jacobs, on the Album of the Year, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. Jacobs also won Recording Engineer of the Year.
Hannah Peel won two awards, taking home Self-Producing Artist and sharing the award for Original Score Recording of the Year with Michael Keeny and James Trevascus for their work on Sky Max TV series The Midwich Cuckoos.
Giles Martin presented the MPG Icon Award, sponsored by Solid State Logic, to producer, engineer and mixer Bob Clearmountain.
The full list of 2023 MPG Award winners is as follows:
Producer of the Year, sponsored by Flare Audio
Kid Harpoon
Writer-Producer of the Year, sponsored by Hipgnosis
Kid Harpoon
Breakthrough Producer of the Year
Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett
Self-Producing Artist
Hannah Peel
Recording Engineer of the Year, sponsored by AMS Neve
Oli Jacobs
Rising Star
Francine Perry
Mix Engineer of the Year, sponsored by Avid
Craig Silvey
Mastering Engineer of the Year
Cicely Balston
Vocal Producer of the Year
Ramera Abraham
Unsung Hero, sponsored by Musicians Union
Carla Harding
Atmos Mix of the Year sponsored by Dolby
Maggie Rogers: “Want Want”
Atmos mix by Dave Emery
Studio of the Year, sponsored by Neumann
RAK Studios
Original Score Recording of the Year sponsored by Blinding Talent
Hannah Peel, Michael Keeney & James Trevascus for The Midwich Cuckoos
Album of the Year, sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins
Harry’s House
Kid Harpoon, Oli Jacobs, Mark “Spike” Stent
The MPG Inspiration Award, sponsored by Audio Note, was awarded to Ric Flow. PPL Present the MPG Award for Outstanding Contribution To UK Music, sponsored by PPL, was awarded to Fraser T Smith. The MPG Icon Award, sponsored by Solid State Logic, was awarded to Bob Clearmountain.