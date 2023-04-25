IsoVox Go Portable Vocal Booth Launched

Halmstad, Sweden (April 25, 2023)—IsoVox has introduced the IsoVox Go, a portable vocal booth package that fits into a carry-on-sized bag.

The product is designed to be an ultra-portable vocal booth package, and comes with a floor stand, mic pole, two M16 nuts, LED light and user manual. The set-up is foldable and can fit into most TSA trays, according to the company thanks to its included bag. The portable vocal booth comes with a gift card to redeem for a complimentary copy of IsoPlug Go, a plug-in for Mac and PC featuring a one-knob design with audio processing tools such as a De-Esser, Dynamics, Tone, and Reverb with which users can further work on their recording.

According to the company, the unit is up to three times more effective at removing room sound than a reflection filter and microphone foam ball, according to RT60 measurements taken in IsoVox’s test facility. That said, the vocal booth is mainly designed for improving voice recording acoustics and not as a solution to practicing loud vocals at home or away without disturbing neighbors, so users will notice differences in sound character and overall isolation in comparison to another of the company’s models, the IsoVox 2.

IsoVox Go is available for purchase worldwide with a MSRP of $749.00 US.