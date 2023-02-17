Mix Immersive Music Production Nashville Announced for May!

After a highly successful NYC debut last year, Mix Immersive Music Production returns, moving to Nashville!

Immersive Audio, a once-in-a-generation, format-shifting technology platform that debuted a decade ago in sound for film and television, is conquering the music and recording industries—and Nashville is at the epicenter of that change, with the highest concentration of immersive music mix facilities in the country.

Join us for the immersive music industry’s premiere all-day event:

Host Partner Curb Records, along with Columbia Studio A, Quonset Hut, Starstruck Studios, Curb Studio and Front Stage/Back Stage Studios, will feature a series of expert panels, project profiles, tech demos, Listening Sessions, and much more!

Then at night, the event moves to the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood for a party at world-renowned Blackbird Studio, in conjunction with a one-of-a-kind Studio Crawl featuring immersive music Listening Sessions at a number of nearby studios.

Mix Immersive Music Production, Nashville follows up on the launch NYC edition, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, held in August 2021 at the world-class facilities of Power Station at BerkleeNYC. Book your early bird pass today – ends April 22, 2023.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Music Producers · Recording Studio Engineers · Mix Engineers · Live Sound Engineers · Musicians/Artists · Composers/Songwriters · Podcasters · Music Supervisors · Music Editors · Studio Owners · Chief Engineers · Record Label Executives · Studio Designers · Audio Educators/Students · Systems Techs · Systems Integrators · Streaming Audio Techs · Pro Audio Manufacturers · Product Designers

Interested in sponsorship? Download the Sponsorship Pack or contact [email protected].