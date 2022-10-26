Skunk Anansie Singer Reveals Home Studio Details

Skin of Skunk Anansie has been using an Audient iD4 and iD22 interface for her solo and group work.

New York, NY (October 26, 2022)—British electronic music DJ and radio broadcaster Skin, best known as the lead singer with rock band Skunk Anansie, has put together a songwriting demo studio and DJ console setup in her New York home, which includes Audient’s iD22 audio interface.

“Like most studio nerds, my home setup is ever-changing, but I have enough gear to record studio quality vocals,” she says. “I also record my radio show on Absolute Radio at home, so I re-jig things around for that. For recording my radio show, I use the Audient iD22 interface with my Austrian Audio OC16 mic; I have Eve SC207 monitors which I switch around with Avantone speakers using a Baby RAM Heritage Audio switcher all going into Logic Pro X.”

She uses a variety of microphones: “I have a Neumann TLM 49, a Spirit Black from Aston Microphones and a variety of Shure mics, SM58 Beta, SM57, all of which sound great through the iD22 — whether it’s vocals, guitar or percussion. It’s the backbone of my studio, it’s the dusty piece of gear that never changes.”

Skin has always known her way around a studio, but preferred to let an engineer handle the tech while she concentrated on being creative. Lockdown changed that, however, and she spent a few months honing her own studio space. “First, I upgraded the software, which meant upgrading my computer, then my DJ speakers weren’t precise enough, then I couldn’t get the vocal sound I wanted through my original interface, so that also needed an upgrade.”

She asked Ace, her guitarist in Skunk Anansie, who recommended the iD22 from Audient. “It’s quick and easy to use and understand,” she explains. “It has loads of versatility as I can have two of us singing and playing/recording at the same time, but mainly my vocals sound great so I’m able to really enjoy singing!”

She was reportedly so pleased with her iD22 that she picked up the more compact iD4 for when she’s recording vocals on the go. “It’ll save me from having to dismantle my New York studio,” she says. “I’m really loving it; it’s a little beauty! Just perfect for travelling and sounds great.”

Skin has just finished a song for a new BBC Series, SAS Rogue Heroes, and is also working on the next Skunk Anansie album.