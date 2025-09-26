Spare Bedroom Becomes Atmos-Enabled Residential Studio

Portola Valley, CA (September 26, 2025)—Thanks to advances in technologies and materials, private residential studios are continuing to level up—a fact underlined by a new private project that Granada Hills, CA-based JSX Audio recently completed for an undisclosed client in Northern California’s Portola Valley. Outfitted with top-shelf gear and a full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos system, the space looks like it’s a smaller room in a multi-studio facility, but instead, it’s just down the hallway of a residential house.

“This one started as a completely empty spare bedroom,” says Grayson Steckling of JSX. “Like any conversion, it came with its share of architectural challenges, but that’s where the fun really begins. We re-imagined it from the ground up, making sure every detail—from acoustics to infrastructure—was thought through for a high-end creative space.”

The studio is centered around a Neve 8424 console, housed in a custom desk that JSX designed and had built by a millworker. While it sits in the sweet spot, that spot is created by a full 7.1.4 Genelec Atmos system comprised of 8341s for LCR, 8331s for surrounds and 8320s for overheads—all in white per the client’s request. A Bag End ISUB-18 anchors the low end.

Also in the system is an Avid MTRX with DADman monitor control, tied in with two Focusrite Red 16 interfaces. Mogami Gold cabling connects everything, and there’s additionally mic panels placed around the room to enable flexible setups. Also helping out recording and mixing sessions is a custom smart lighting system that lets the client set the mood.

Bringing the room to fruition was a collaborative effort. JSX Audio’s Grayson and Jerry Steckling handled the architectural, acoustic, low-voltage, furniture, room tuning and overall infrastructure design, and coordinated the project. Meanwhile, Bob Levy at RML Productions oversaw and carried out integration; Danny Fasold of GC Custom House provided equipment and ongoing project support; and construction was carried out by Skyler Stover of First-String Home Improvements.

The result of all that hard work is a compact but decidedly professional facility. “It is quite a shock when you open that door in a residential setting,” said Steckling. “What I love about this room is that it doesn’t feel like a bedroom anymore—it feels intentional, like it was always meant to be a studio. It’s a compact footprint, but it’s got all the muscle of a proper Atmos mixing environment.”