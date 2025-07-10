FL Studio 2025 Drops with New Tools, AI Help

Free for existing owners, FL Studio 2025 adds new tools, an AI help feature, Dynamic Mixer Tracks and more.

Belgium (July 10, 2025)—FL Studio 2025, the latest edition of the popular DAW, debuts today, bringing with it a bevy of new creativity-focused features, AI help and more. Key among the new additions are Loop Starter, which helps generate musical ideas directly in the Channel Rack; Gopher, which provides AI-led help for using the DAW; and Dynamic Mixer Tracks.

Loop Starter helps users create ideas, allowing them to choose from a variety of genres and create a stack of loops that are automatically in-genre and in-sync. Alongside the loops, it also generates full, editable step sequencer tracks loaded with one-shots based on the selected genre. Individual sounds or the entire stack can be re-generated, allowing users to build up a sound they like. Loop Starter sources audio directly from FL Cloud’s library of over a million sounds, and is free and unrestricted for all users.

FL Studio 2025 also brings with it Dynamic Mixer Tracks, which lets you add or remove Mixer Tracks to fit the size of the project, with support for up to 500 tracks. Audio Clips have now been enhanced with per-clip stretch, pitch, and reverse controls for faster audio editing.

Recognizing that there’s a lot to keep track of and understand in FL Studio, there’s now an AI assistant—Gopher—an in-DAW chat bot that can provide instant answers to any music production question in the user’s native language.

FL Studio 2025 is now available as a free unlimited trial or a free update for all license holders.