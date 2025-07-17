Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Inside Mix Nashville—Immersive Music Production III, Part 2

Pros came out for the third annual Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event, where they were treated to expert panels and tech demos.

By Mix Staff

Don’t Pass Up Part One!

Nashville, TN (July 17, 2025)—More than 250 music and recording professionals made their way to Music Row on May 17 for the third annual Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event, where they were treated to a full day of expert panels and technology demonstrations held at participating studios, including Host Partner Curb Studios @43, Columbia Studio A, RCA Studio A, Black River Entertainment, Starstruck Entertainment, Addiction Sound, Studio Six and Curb Studios @28, the new name for the facility once known as Masterfonics.

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

A nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood, beginning at the world-famous facilities of Host Partner Blackbird Studio, featured food, drink and immersive music listening sessions at Blackbird, East Iris Studios, Sputnik Sound, and Studio Crawl Sponsors Custom House at Guitar Center and Gold Pacific Sound.

Gary Thielman, president of Harrison, was on hand to show off the new 32Classic in-line analog console, set up in the lobby of Starstruck Entertainment. Photo: Kevin Craig
Gary Thielman, president of Harrison, was on hand to show off the new 32Classic in-line analog console, set up in the lobby of Starstruck Entertainment. Photo: Kevin Craig

 

API sponsored the control room at the popular Curb Studios @43, which features an API Legacy AXS console. Photo: Kevin Craig
API sponsored the control room at the popular Curb Studios @43, which features an API Legacy AXS console. Photo: Kevin Craig

 

SSL and ATC took over the immersive mix room at Starstruck for the third straight year, showcasing the SSL System T console and ATC 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitor system. Photo: Kevin Craig
SSL and ATC took over the immersive mix room at Starstruck for the third straight year, showcasing the SSL System T console and ATC 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitor system. Photo: Kevin Craig

 

Kurt Howell of longtime Mix sponsor DAD set up in the lobby of Columbia Studio A. Photo: Kevin Craig
Kurt Howell of longtime Mix sponsor DAD set up in the lobby of Columbia Studio A. Photo: Kevin Craig

 

At the nighttime Studio Crawl in Berry Hill, from left: Paul Wolff, founder of Wolff Audio; Mike Picotte, Sweetwater; and Jay Porter, the new CEO at Wolff Audio. Photo: Kevin Craig
At the nighttime Studio Crawl in Berry Hill, from left: Paul Wolff, founder of Wolff Audio; Mike Picotte, Sweetwater; and Jay Porter, the new CEO at Wolff Audio. Photo: Kevin Craig

 

First-time sponsor KRK occupied the famed Studio Six in the newly reopened facilities that were once called Masterfonics and now go by the name Curb Studios @28. Photo: Kevin Craig
First-time sponsor KRK occupied the famed Studio Six in the newly reopened facilities that were once called Masterfonics and now go by the name Curb Studios @28. Photo: Kevin Craig

 

First-time sponsor Wolff Audio brought a console, MeMore cue stations and other technologies to the 7.1.4 mix room of David Kalmusky and Addiction Sound. Photo: Kevin Craig
First-time sponsor Wolff Audio brought a console, MeMore cue stations and other technologies to the 7.1.4 mix room of David Kalmusky and Addiction Sound. Photo: Kevin Craig
Close