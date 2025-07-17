Inside Mix Nashville—Immersive Music Production III, Part 2

Pros came out for the third annual Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event, where they were treated to expert panels and tech demos.

Nashville, TN (July 17, 2025)—More than 250 music and recording professionals made their way to Music Row on May 17 for the third annual Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event, where they were treated to a full day of expert panels and technology demonstrations held at participating studios, including Host Partner Curb Studios @43, Columbia Studio A, RCA Studio A, Black River Entertainment, Starstruck Entertainment, Addiction Sound, Studio Six and Curb Studios @28, the new name for the facility once known as Masterfonics.

A nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood, beginning at the world-famous facilities of Host Partner Blackbird Studio, featured food, drink and immersive music listening sessions at Blackbird, East Iris Studios, Sputnik Sound, and Studio Crawl Sponsors Custom House at Guitar Center and Gold Pacific Sound.