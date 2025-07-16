Your browser is out-of-date!

Photo Essay: Inside Mix Nashville—Immersive Music Production III

Pros came out for the third annual Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event, where they were treated to expert panels and tech demos.

By Mix Staff

Nashville, TN (July 16, 2025)—More than 250 music and recording professionals made their way to Music Row on May 17 for the third annual Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event, where they were treated to a full day of expert panels and technology demonstrations held at participating studios, including Host Partner Curb Studios @43, Columbia Studio A, RCA Studio A, Black River Entertainment, Starstruck Entertainment, Addiction Sound, Studio Six and Curb Studios @28, the new name for the facility once known as Masterfonics.

A nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood, beginning at the world-famous facilities of Host Partner Blackbird Studio, featured food, drink and immersive music listening sessions at Blackbird, East Iris Studios, Sputnik Sound, and Studio Crawl Sponsors Custom House at Guitar Center and Gold Pacific Sound.

The day kicked off in Columbia Studio A with an opening Keynote Conversation titled “Emerging Engineers…And What They Can Teach Us About Immersive Music Production,” featuring Mix Co-Editor Tom Kenny, left, and legendary producer/ engineer George Massenburg to the right, bracketing rising Nashville engineers Trent Woodman, Hayden Tumlin and Maddie Harmon. Photo: Kevin Craig.
Neumann set up a full-blown 7.1.4 monitor rig and hosted curated sessions with top engineers inside the Gallery, the largest of Starstruck Entertainment’s studios. Photo: Kevin Craig.
The afternoon sessions opened with the second Mix Panel of the day, titled “Entering Phase Two: What’s Next,” with panelists, from left: moderator Dave Rieley, Custom House at Guitar Center; immersive technology whisperer Ceri Thomas, producer/ engineer Ben Fowler, and producer/engineer Chuck Ainlay. Photo: Kevin Craig.
Curb Studios @43 Studio A was packed all day with panels and presentations sponsored by Custom House at Guitar Center; Genelec, which set up a full 7.1.4 playback system; Apogee, which provided the front-end audio; and IK Multimedia, which set up a compact 7.1.4 iLoud monitor system in one of the large iso booths. Photo: Kevin Craig.
Besides showing a few of its high-end microphones and headphones, Sony once again provided free VME measurements and profiles for attendees, this time from the immersive mix room at Black River Entertainment. Photo: Kevin Craig.
Sweetwater and Avid set up an entire day of panels and presentations in the main room at the historic RCA Studio A. Photo: Kevin Craig.
First-time sponsor Airsound, the company founded by brothers Guy and Daniel Fletcher in England, set up their two-and four-speaker immersive playback technology and wowed the crowd with the accurate playback of 7.1.4 material from a pair of monitors. Photo: Kevin Craig.
