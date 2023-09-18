SPL Launches TrueSPL Real-Time Surround Sound Beta Test

Oakland, CA (September 18, 2023)—Oakland-based Pajama Studios, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has become the first studio to commercially beta-test Sound Pressure Laboratories’ TrueSPL Real-Time Spherical Surround Sound.

Sound Pressure Labs CEO Michael Way describes TrueSPL as “a plug-and-play hardware/software application, with a minimal learning curve, allowing studios to integrate and upgrade with 7.1 mixing and live applications with nominal changes to their existing studio infrastructure.” Pajama Studios and Gardiner Music Mentoring, both owned by composer/producer and two-time Grammy-nominated engineer James Gardiner, have been named Northern California’s exclusive Studio to use TrueSPL for mastering services.

To kick off TrueSPL, the format received its world-premiere presentation in the short film, Movimenti, composed and mixed by Gardiner. The film, directed by Rian Mac, is a musical featuring NASA visuals and a 70-piece orchestra, using arrangements provided by Sound Pressure Labs TrueSPL technology.

Installing TrueSPL in the Pajama Studios facility reportedly took an hour, with Sound Pressure Labs’ Way and lead software engineer Stephen Haralson integrating the technology via one output, without having to change the existing studio setup. Gardiner remarked, “I can see how the TrueSPL system can be integrated during the compositional phase to assist as a songwriting tool, and how a composer will use it to expedite an arrangement.”