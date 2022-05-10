Tenderdyn Arts Upgrades to Dolby Atmos and Gets to Work

Natick, MA (May 9, 2022)—In late 2020, Tenderdyn Arts founder and owner Tad Wheeler upgraded the control room at his Denver-area facility with a 7.1.4 Genelec speaker system, which was soon put to work on projects by Japanese Breakfast and John Legend.

Wheeler upgraded the main studio’s control room to a full Dolby Atmos-compatible system after outfitting a video post-production and media studio with a small prototypical 7.1.4 speaker arrangement as proof of concept. Three Genelec 8341A speakers comprise the LCR array with eight Genelec 8330A speakers for side and rear surrounds and the four overheads. A pair of Genelec 7360A subwoofers provide LFE.

“I talked extensively with other studio owners in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and elsewhere about implementing immersive sound and it seemed like the way to go, especially for the work that we specialize in,” Wheeler explains.

The new Genelec system at Tenderdyn Arts, which is in the Denver suburb of Castle Rock, was operational by August, 2020. In October, the first immersive recording and mix done there, Mark D’Ambrosio’s Bird of Paradise album, was released.

Tenderdyn Arts has continued to host immersive music and video projects, including Jorge Elbrecht, who worked on the immersive release of Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee LP, nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards. Most recently, Gerry “The Gov” Brown and Bobby Campbell have been working on John Legend’s back catalog at Tenderdyn Arts.

Wheeler is currently assisting Campbell in the creation of a new 1,800 square-foot studio in the Denver Tech Center that will house two Atmos-equipped studios modeled on his current control room’s dimensions. The facility which will also be used to train engineers and producers in the immersive arts. Wheeler says he intends to install Genelec monitoring in the facility when it opens later this year.