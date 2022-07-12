The Ones are Numero Uno for Spanish Studio

Jesús Rovira, bassist and composer for Catalan rock band Lax ‘n’ Busto, has added a pair of Genelec’s The Ones 8361 monitors to his studio.

Spain (July 12, 2022)—La Casamurada, a residential studio in Spain owned by Jesús Rovira, bassist and composer for Catalan rock band Lax ‘n’ Busto, has added a pair of Genelec’s The Ones 8361 three-way coaxial monitors

Rovira, who built the studio in the former wine cellar at the base of a defensive tower in a 12th-century fortified farmhouse in 2007, explains, “We use the new 8361s for recording — their primary use — and mixing. We’re very satisfied with their performance; in fact, all the engineers who have been in the studio since the 61s were purchased have been very pleased and have told me so in no uncertain terms!”

He continues, “These new Genelec monitors tell you crystal clear what’s going on and how to resolve it in your recordings and mixes. The feeling of stereo and 3D depth is beautiful.”

To achieve the best results, Rovira worked with Roberto López from Audio-Technica, Genelec’s distributor in Spain, to ensure that the monitors were optimized for the acoustics of the room. “The GLM software is very useful and adept at correcting flaws in the environment in which you are going to use it,” Rovira states.

“The acoustic treatment in the room is excellent, so once we’d analyzed the system’s performance with GLM all that was required was some very minor adjustment in the LF region below 100 Hz,” López adds. “Overall, the response is smooth and flat, and this combination of an excellent room and a great pair of monitors really does produce mixes you can trust. Jesús is planning to move the 8361s from the console meter bridge to floor stands, and then all that’s required is a simple re-calibration.”