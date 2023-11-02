Seoul’s Studio 26miles Opens New Studio Location

Seoul, South Korea (November 1, 2023)—Studio 26miles in Seoul, South Korea, has added a Genelec-powered immersive space with a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 mixing room, a stereo mix room and a booth at a new, third location.

The decision to open the third site and move into Atmos production came from commercial demands. The team’s initial vision for a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 mixing room evolved as they recognized its necessity, driven by the demand from industry giants like Netflix. This meant that what was originally planned to be a project for the future became a reality two years ahead of schedule.

One of the key decisions for Studio 26miles was the selection of the studio monitors; the facility opted for Genelec. “I’m very familiar with Genelec speakers because I used the 1031s when I first started music mixing,” Kim explains. “I’ve been using Genelec for a long time and got so used to the sound of their speakers – so I didn’t want to take the risk of choosing a different brand. Of course, a coaxial speaker has very controlled directivity. However, as the number of speakers increases, phase management becomes more important. At this point, I decided that coaxial speakers would be the best fit.”

With the brand and style of monitor decided, the design of the Atmos space proceeded with Genelec’s Smart Active Monitors providing the right solution for the space. Working with local Genelec partner Sama Sound, Studio 26miles opted for ‘The Ones’ three-way models, with three 8351s for the L-C-R positions, four 8341s for surrounds and four 8331s as overheads. Low frequencies are handled by two 7380 subwoofers. The entire system was configured and calibrated using Genelec GLM loudspeaker manager software.

“We’ve changed every monitor speaker to Genelec in all of our facilities,” Kim notes. “With multichannel mixing, we have to be careful about phase, so using monitor speakers of the same brand, if not the same model, is better for managing the channel phase later on. For this reason, it made sense to switch to Genelec speakers in all our studios.”

Studio 26miles has worked on a variety of TV drama hits including Signal, Stranger, Arthdal Chronicles, Itaewon Class, Voice and Hometown.