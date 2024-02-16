Harbinger Vari Studio 500 Series Monitors Debut

Westlake Village, CA (February 15, 2024)—Harbinger Pro Audio has unveiled its new Vari Studio 500 Series nearfield monitor series—the SM505, sporting a 5-inch woofer, and the SM508, which features an 8-inch woofer.

The Vari Studio 500 models feature variable DSP voicings. Harbinger’s Perfect Mix DSP offers three loudspeaker voicings: Normal, meant to emulate a classic studio monitor sound; Ref, designed to be accurate and uncolored; and Small, which simulates small speakers to help ensure a mix will translate to smaller speakers on phones, tablets, laptops, and small Bluetooth speakers. By switching modes, creators can check for compatibility with every size of system with a single pair of monitors.

Bluetooth audio support lets end users stream audio for reference during a mix or sound design session, streaming from a phone, tablet or computer for entertainment listening without having to route audio through a music production mixer or audio interface. The Bluetooth input is available simultaneously with the analog inputs (balanced XLR/TRS on a combination jack at +4dB and unbalanced -10dBv inputs on 1/4″ and RCA/phono inputs) allowing users to to switch back and forth between a mix and an external streaming source.

All the controls needed most – DSP mode switching, Bluetooth enable and a stepped volume knob – are on the front panel of the monitor, while I/O connections and controls that rarely need adjustment, like the on-board high-and low-frequency shelving EQs, are on the back panel.

The SM505 has a rated frequency response of 47 Hz to 20 kHz with Class-D amplifiers providing 60 Watts RMS (20W for the tweeter and 40W for the woofer), yielding 102 dB max SPL. The SM508 has a rated frequency response of 36 Hz to 20 kHz with Class-D amplifiers providing 100 Watts RMS (30W for the tweeter and 70W for the woofer), which delivers a 110 dB max SPL.

The SM505 pair is $199, and the SM508s are $299 a pair.