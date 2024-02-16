Your browser is out-of-date!

Harbinger Vari Studio 500 Series Monitors Debut

Harbinger Pro Audio has unveiled its new Vari Studio 500 Series nearfield monitor series.

By Mix Staff

Harbinger Vari Studio 500 Series Monitors

Westlake Village, CA (February 15, 2024)—Harbinger Pro Audio has unveiled its new Vari Studio 500 Series nearfield monitor series—the SM505, sporting a 5-inch woofer, and the SM508, which features an 8-inch woofer.

The Vari Studio 500 models feature variable DSP voicings. Harbinger’s Perfect Mix DSP offers three loudspeaker voicings: Normal, meant to emulate a classic studio monitor sound; Ref, designed to be accurate and uncolored; and Small, which simulates small speakers to help ensure a mix will translate to smaller speakers on phones, tablets, laptops, and small Bluetooth speakers. By switching modes, creators can check for compatibility with every size of system with a single pair of monitors.

Bluetooth audio support lets end users stream audio for reference during a mix or sound design session, streaming from a phone, tablet or computer for entertainment listening without having to route audio through a music production mixer or audio interface. The Bluetooth input is available simultaneously with the analog inputs (balanced XLR/TRS on a combination jack at +4dB and unbalanced -10dBv inputs on 1/4″ and RCA/phono inputs) allowing users to to switch back and forth between a mix and an external streaming source.

All the controls needed most – DSP mode switching, Bluetooth enable and a stepped volume knob – are on the front panel of the monitor, while I/O connections and controls that rarely need adjustment, like the on-board high-and low-frequency shelving EQs, are on the back panel.

The SM505 has a rated frequency response of 47 Hz to 20 kHz with Class-D amplifiers providing 60 Watts RMS (20W for the tweeter and 40W for the woofer), yielding 102 dB max SPL. The SM508 has a rated frequency response of 36 Hz to 20 kHz with Class-D amplifiers providing 100 Watts RMS (30W for the tweeter and 70W for the woofer), which delivers a 110 dB max SPL.

The SM505 pair is $199, and the SM508s are $299 a pair.

