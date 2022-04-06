Webster University Prepares for Studio Renovation

Webster University has commissioned a new 32-channel API Legacy AXS console with Final Touch Automation for its upcoming studio renovation.

St. Louis, MO (April 6, 2022)—Webster University’s Department of Audio Aesthetics and Technology will be renovating its recording studio facilities as part of an overall “reimagining” of its Sverdrup Building. Enacted in phases, the first phase was completed in 2018 and the current Phase 2 is expected to conclude this fall/winter semester.

The remodeled west wing of the Sverdrup Building will house a media production and education facility; studio facilities will include an audio and video production/recording suite, sound stage, workshop space, photography studio, gallery, animation, game design, and video post-production labs as well as flexible teaching spaces.

As a part of the renovated recording studio, Webster University has purchased a 32-channel API Legacy AXS console with Final Touch Automation. The console sale was facilitated by Danny Watson of Ozark Pro Audio/Video. Delivery and commissioning are scheduled for later this year in anticipation of Webster’s winter 2022/23 semester.

The Webster University’s Department of Audio Aesthetics and Technology teaches audio production students about music recording, audio engineering and sound design. With a hands-on approach, its audio production degrees include audio internships and externships.

“It’s always exciting to see a big, beautiful AXS console coming through the factory,” said Richard Josephs, API’s director of Production. “Even though sales of these large format consoles continue to accelerate, we can typically have a 32 or 48 channel AXS console built and ready for shipping within 120 days of receiving the customer order.”