East Texas University Unveils New Immersive Studio

Nacogdoches, TX (March 20, 2024)—In East Texas, Stephen F. Austin State University’s School of Music recently completed an expansion that includes a new Dolby Atmos studio equipped with an SSL System T console.

The new room, Studio B, which opened in January in time for the start of the current semester, is in a recently completed expansion of the Griffith Fine Arts Building that houses the college’s sound recording technology, filmmaking, theatre, dance and musical theatre programs. Supplied by Vintage King, the System T features an S500 64-fader, 4.5-bay console integrated with a range of SSL’s SuperAnalogue Network I/O including, A32 and dual SB i16 interfaces. Additionally, the outboard rack contains an SSL Ultraviolet EQ 500 series module.

James F. Adams, Associate Professor of Music, and Director of Sound Recording Technology at the School of Music, reports that the school’s Studio A is a fully analog room. We wanted Studio B to be our modern studio,” he says. “We have a graduate program as well, so we knew that we needed to be on the cutting edge for tomorrow’s professionals. We also wanted it to be an Atmos room.” The Studio B control room, measuring approximately 400 square feet, is attached to a 500-square-foot live room with a single iso booth for vocals and solo instruments.

The System T fit the needs of the School of Music’s teaching staff, he says. “It’s designed for music, so its ability to very easily track and do post-production mixing was a big deal to us. We also found that the SSL’s flow and routing—everything about System T—fits our pedagogical styles and our goals.