3EB Guitarist Turns to KRK

Los Angeles, CA (February 27, 2026)—Third Eye Blind’s Kryz Reid may be the lead guitarist for the Nineties rockers, but he also does plenty of production work in his personal studio—a multi-use space Split for maximum flow, with one half set up for live instruments, drums, amps, and pianos, and the other optimized for mixing and editing. Tying it all together are KRK V-Series 8 and ROKIT 5 Studio Monitors, used for everything from editing music videos to tracking new songs.

“The V8s are my go-to for critical listening,” Reid explains. “The monitors have more articulation and definition. I started hearing things in my favorite records I’d never noticed before. You think you’re hearing everything, but you’re not. The KRKs showed me the full picture. When I first got the speakers, my wife, who’s not in the music industry, walked in while I was listening to something on the V8s and went, ‘Wait—what is that sound?’ She’d never heard it before.”

During a recent tour, the group was deep in production on a new album, so he brought along a pair of KRK GoAux 4s for his mobile workflow: “We used them in dressing rooms, offices, even on the bus—basically anywhere we could carve out a space to mix or work on new material.” The GoAux 4s allowed the band to review mixes and fine-tune parts in real time, all while navigating life on the road.

Whether he’s working on guitar lines in his studio, tracking mixes backstage, or sharing stories on the road, Reid keeps coming back to gear that delivers. “KRK isn’t just a tool; it’s a creative partner,” he says. “The monitors perform—and that’s what you want when you’re making something real.”