Gareth Johnson Gets In-Sync with New Monitors

London, UK (May 10, 2022)—Music producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Gareth Johnson, who has written more than 500 sync-licensed songs and collaborated with major artists, has installed a pair of PMC6-2 speakers in his room at London’s Metropolis Studios.

“They are a revelation,” Johnson says of the speakers. “As soon as PMC said they were launching a three-way monitor, I knew I had to have a pair. They are incredibly detailed and the SoundAlign control interface is great. You can hear the entire audio spectrum, even at very low volume levels, and they make working in the studio much easier, quicker, and less tiring.”

Johnson’s new PMC6-2 nearfields supplement his existing pair of IB2 XBD-A main monitors, which he bought some years ago when he first set up his studio at Metropolis. “As main monitors, the IB2s are incredible and I love them,” he says. “They are also very big and powerful—so big, in fact, that when I told my wife I wanted a pair she said, ‘Fine, but don’t even think about bringing them home!’”

Johnson written 500+ songs licensed for synch across film, TV, sports and games. His clients include FIFA, FIA Formula E, BBC, Audio Network, HBO, Sky, Sony, Universal Music, Warner, CNBC, Discovery Networks and many more. He is equally in demand as a producer and remixer and has his own business, Stand Alone Productions, which he set up in 2000. In recent years, he has worked with many major artists including The Who, Suede, Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream, Kasabian and Them Crooked Vultures.