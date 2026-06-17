beyerdynamic Unveils DT 30 In-Ear Monitors

Beyerdynamic has introduced the DT 30 IE, an entry-level priced IEM system aimed at first-time users.

Heilbronn, Germany (June 17, 2026)—With musicians looking to adopt in-ear monitoring increasingly earlier in their careers, Beyerdynamic has introduced the DT 30 IE, an entry-level priced IEM system aimed at first-time users.

Designed in Germany the DT 30 IE offers balanced monitoring sound, passive noise isolation, and a durable design. Inside each ear piece, a 11 mm dynamic driver delivers a balanced sound signature across a full 5 Hz to 20,000 Hz frequency response.

The new IEMs come on the heels of the company’s flagship DT 70 IE Series in-ears, first introduced at NAMM 2025. Where the DT 70 IE models offer instrument-specific sound tuning, the DT 30 IE is engineered to be more of an all-rounder.

The DT 30 IE sports a compact, ergonomic design developed through hundreds of ear scans, according to Beyerdynamic, all in a quest to ensure a secure, comfortable hold that stays in place. Each ear piece weighs 2.7 grams per side. Three pairs of silicone ear tips (S, M, L) and three pairs of foam ear tips (S, M, L) are included, along with a Kevlar-reinforced detachable cable.

The DT 30 IE is available now for $159.99.