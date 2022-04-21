Luis Barrera Jr. Moves Into Dolby Atmos

Miami, FL (April 20, 2022)—Multiple Latin Grammy and Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer and producer Luis Barrera Jr. is taking his productions into the immersive realm by outfitting his Miami studio for Dolby Atmos music.

To support immersive mixing, Barrera Jr. turned to KRK V-Series studio monitors, placing three V8s in the front, two V6s on the sides, four V4s on the ceiling, and two more V8s in the back. He also selected two S12.4 powered studio subwoofers and an S10.4 for standard mixing projects.

Barrera Jr. has created a versatile sound inspired by his Mexican-American upbringing, which has caught the attention of artists like Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, The Weeknd, Shakira, Daddy Yankee, Reik, Sebastian Yatra and Marc Anthony, among others.

“From the beginning of this process, KRK was my top choice,” he says. “When I heard the V8s at Dave Way’s studio, I was so impressed; I love the way they sound. They’re loud, they’re the perfect size for my studio, and they look amazing. The speakers don’t lie; they translate well, and they’re not overhyped. The balance between the low-end, midrange, and high-end is not overpowering or flat; it’s very natural. The subs, too, they’re both very tight. Now, every time I talk to people about what to buy for their studio, I always recommend KRK.”