Chingy Checks Out KRK

St. Louis, MO (March 17, 2022)—Chingy may be best-known for his 2000s hip-hop hits, but he’s never stopped releasing new music. In fact, his next album, Chinglish, is slated for release this summer, and is currently being constructed beat-by-beat in his well-equipped home studio. The latest addition to his audio arsenal is a set of KRK Rokit 8 G4 White Noise studio monitors, along with a KRK S10 Subwoofer.

The monitors may be new, but Chingy and KRK go way back. “I worked with producers back in the 90s who had KRKs,” he explains,” so I’ve been using the brand for decades. When I got my record deal in 2002 and got my studio together, I had some Rokit 8s that I was working on. I used those for my 2006 No. 1 record, Pullin Me Back, featuring Tyrese and my whole second album, Powerballin, as well.”

Those formative years in the studio and the results that he achieved with that KRK gear left a lasting impression on the artist, making the familiar yellow cones a must for his home studio.

“Going to the top of the charts was a historical moment for me,” he continues. “Knowing that I recorded it using the KRK Rokits is a huge stand-out in my memory and love for the brand. I’ve continued using the brand’s monitors for so long because I’ve gotten to know them. The good bass response, smooth treble, and high end that’s not too brittle or sharp are so familiar to me. They’re solid monitors that everyone’s been able to trust over the years because they provide a natural sound.”