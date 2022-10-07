Nick Mac Dishes on Picking Pres to Record 24kGoldn, Post Malone

Nick Mac, chief engineer of Electric Feel Entertainment, has been working with rapper 24kGoldn for the last couple of years, both traveling and in the studio.

Los Angeles, CA (October 7, 2022)—Nick Mac, chief engineer of Electric Feel Entertainment, has been working with rapper 24kGoldn for the last couple of years, both traveling and in the studio.

Earlier this year, Mac, whose engineering credits also include Post Malone, YG, Macklemore, Ariel Pink, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyla Yaweh, Travis Barker, Yungblud and others, slimmed down his mobile rig to a Pelican case containing a recording interface and his latest gear, which includes a Focusrite ISA One desktop mic preamp.

“It’s one of the most feature-packed devices I’ve ever seen, with a quality that I really like,” Mac said. “The tactile control that I have on that front panel for the mic pre and the headphones is just unbelievable. I’m in love with the thing.”

Not every brand of mic preamp pairs well with the Sony C-800G vocal microphone favored by many of today’s artists, Mac said, “but I like the ISA; it’s a little bit weighty but it’s clean, and I think it rounds off the edges of the 800. It’s nice and warm and a little bit muscular, but it’s clear and clean. It’s just a nice color that I like. I think it sounds great.”

Mac’s personal ISA 430 was in a rolling rack that spent most of 2020 in Utah, where he was working with Post Malone on his recently released album Twelve Carat Toothache. “I started the record using the 430 and I would use it in front of my interface and go line-in to Pro Tools. It was that simple,” he says.