Paramore Reunites at United for ‘This Is Why’

Hollywood, CA (March 1, 2023)—Paramore is back with another helping of its trademark pop-rock in the form of This is Why, the group’s sixth album. The collection was recorded at Hollywood’s United Recording Studios following a multi-year pause that saw lead singer Haley Williams record two solo albums; now the trio’s latest Atlantic Records release debuted in February at Number 2 on the Billboard 200, and also hit the top spot in the UK and Australia.

The album, the trio’s first in six years, was produced entirely by Grammy Award-winning mixer, record producer, engineer, musician, and songwriter Carlos de la Garza. It’s not his first time working with the alt-rockers, as he began collaborating with the group with its celebrated 2013 self-titled album, on which he worked as an engineer, mixing engineer, vocal producer and percussionist. The single “Ain’t It Fun,” culled from that album, went on to win the 2016 Grammy for Best Rock Song.

The group’s working relationship with de la Garza continued, with him mixing and engineering 2017’s After Laughter. While the band paused around the pandemic, lead singer Haley Williams released two solo albums, 2020’s Petals for Armor, which de la Garza mixed and engineered, and 2021’s Flowers for Vases / Descansos, which he mixed. de la Garza has also worked with acts such as M83, Third Eye Blind, Best Coast, The All-American Rejects, Bad Religion, and many more, including Epitaph Records’ all-girl teen punk band The Linda Lindas, two members of which are his daughters.

Paramore will support the new album with extensive touring, including a UK run in April and a summer US run that will include two nights at Madison Square Garden. All that will be preceded, however, by a two-night support slot on Taylor Swift’s first dates for her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17 and 18.