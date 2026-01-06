United Studio Tech Debuts UT Vintage87 Mic

Baton Rouge, LA (January 6, 2026)—Taking cues from the vaunted U 87, United Studio Technologies is launching its own take on the venerable mic with its new UT Vintage87, a large-diaphragm condenser microphone.

It’s not the first time United has mimicked the 87, having previously released the UT Twin87, but the new edition is said to be a “streamlined” envisionment that eliminates some features from the Twin87 while retaining the same components. Key among those in the UT Vintage87 is United’s custom K87-style dual-diaphragm capsule, the UT-K87. Precision milled from brass, skinned with 6-micron Japanese PET film, and finished with a 24k gold-sputtered membrane, each capsule is assembled in a clean-room environment.

Supporting the capsule is a large-core, custom-wound, US-made output transformer developed exclusively by United. The UT transformer uses all-nickel laminations and reportedly nearly four times the metal mass of typical 87-style mic transformers. Also found inside the mic are polystyrene, tantalum, multilayer ceramic, and WIMA film capacitors; tight-tolerance metal and carbon film resistors; and individually selected transistors throughout the circuit.

Aiming to elicit a hotter and cleaner cardioid response, the UT Vintage87 removes the pattern-select circuitry found in the original U 87. Meanwhile, a switchable output filter blocks RF and EM interference.

