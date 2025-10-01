United Studio Technologies Launches UT Tube67 Mic

With a name like "Tube67," you know which legendary German mic this new offering pays homage to.

Baton Rouge, LA (October 1, 2025)—Boutique pro-audio manufacturer United Studio Technologies has launched its latest offering, the UT Tube67, a large-diaphragm tube condenser microphone that aims to revive some of the aural character of the similarly named classic mic by another manufacturer while bringing some modern technology to the table.

The UT Tube67 is built around a NOS EF86 pentode vacuum tube, chosen with the aim of imbuing a warm, intimate quality to vocals and acoustic sources. A switchable AIR MOD provides a subtle top end lift, with the intention of clearing up transient peaks in the high frequency spectrum.

The UT K67 capsule is said to be a historically correct, dual backplate capsule; consisting of 24k gold-sputtered on 6-micron Mylar, it has been optimized for operating voltage and tuned to vintage specifications, aiming to provide a smooth, natural sound. The mic’s UT-BV12 transformer is custom-wound in the U.S. with high-nickel alloy laminations and a copper Faraday shield, and was modeled on a “golden” reference specimen. Other components include a custom Sommer Octave 7-pin conductor cable and a regulated power supply, vintage-style storage pouch and shockmount

The UT Tube67 is now shipping through United Studio Technologies’ authorized dealers and distributors with a US MAP of $1,199.00 USD.