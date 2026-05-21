Tech Spotlight: New Microphones, Studio And Live – Part 4

From the May, 2026 issue of Mix Magazine, it's our in-depth Tech Spotlight on new microphones that are intended for studio and live use. Dive in and discover your next favorite mic!

The May, 2026 issue of Mix Magazine features an in-depth Tech Spotlight on New Microphones that are intended for studio and live use, highlighting major releases from well established, go-to brands, boutique microphone manufacturers and up-and-comers. To give all the offerings proper space, we’re breaking it out across multiple parts—dive in and discover your next favorite microphone. Don’t Miss Part One, Part Two, and Part Three!

SENNHEISER MD 9235 MIC HEAD

Back in 2020, Sennheiser discontinued the MD 9235 microphone head for wireless handhelds and introduced the MM 435 mic head and the MM 445 high-rejection head as its successors.

Each proved popular with users and established their own base, but the company continued to receive inquiries about the MD 9235, a cardioid mic head originally designed to provide detailed sound while offering engineers rejection of loud, onstage levels from the sides and rear. Its lightweight aluminum-copper coil, was said to move faster than conventional coils, in turn helping to provide detail and transparency in challenging environments.

At the 2026 NAMM Show, Sennheiser brought the MD 9235 back, and it’s compatible with a variety of Sennheiser wireless offerings, including Spectera, Digital 6000, Digital 9000, EW-DX, EW-D, EW-DP, 2000 Series, evolution wireless G4 300 and 500 Series

SHURE KSM CONDENSER LINE

At the 2026 NAMM Show, Shure introduced its new lineup of large-diaphragm condenser microphones during a special event at the renowned The Village studios in Los Angeles, showcasing the KSM32C, KSM40C and KSM44MP models and announcing circuitry upgrades from previous models, numerous capsule options and a variety of accessories. Intended for vocals, instruments, drum overheads and ensemble work, the KSM32C sports a ¾-inch capsule designed to provide notable off-axis rejection; it also features the flattest voicing in the KSM line.

The versatile KSM40C incorporates a 1-inch capsule, allowing it to capture more low-end, while its uniform cardioid polar pattern makes for low self-noise. The KSM44MP is a multi-pattern mic built around a dual-diaphragm design, with selectable cardioid, omnidirectional and bi-directional polar patterns, making it appropriate for vocals, piano, stereo techniques, distant miking and ensembles. A proprietary backplate design is employed to control diaphragm behavior and eliminate sharp resonances.

SLATE DIGITAL ML-2A VIRTUAL MIC SYSTEM

Slate Digital launched the latest in its Virtual Microphone System—the ML-2A factory-matched pair of small-diaphragm cardioid condenser microphones—at NAMM 2026. The pair of ML-2A mics with included mounting bar were developed from the original ML-2. According to Slate, its aim with the new mics is to provide expanded dynamic range and sonic detail for instrument capture in mono or stereo use. The microphones include –20 dB pad and bass roll-off switches to handle high-SPL sources.

Combined with the VMS plug-in, ML-2A offers users a library of classic, modern, and workhorse microphones, ranging from studio go-to models to more rare and unique types. Users can audition sounds while recording and change the modeled mic later during the mixing process if need be.

VMS currently includes 27 microphone models and counting.

SONY ECM-778 SHOTGUN

The Sony ECM-778 shotgun microphone is aimed at pro-level content production, such as films, documentaries and the like. The ECM-778 sports a newly developed microphone capsule, a brass acoustic tube and a custom electronic circuit board. The mic is reportedly able to capture frequencies beyond the audible range of 20 kHz, and can be used variously for obtaining voices, ambient sounds, nature sounds, musical instruments and more.

The ECM-778 runs 6.93 inches in length and weighs 3.6 ounces (102 g), in part due to its lightweight machined aluminum exterior (a material and design also chosen with an eye towards suppressing external vibrations and electrical noise). That low weight is intended to help usage of the mic atop cameras without affecting portability and operation. The mic is compatible with a variety of external audio input devices, recording equipment, and camera systems equipped with XLR terminals. A low-cut switch reduces unwanted bass noise, as well as wind and vibration, further enabling clear, easy to hear audio.

TELEFUNKEN REDESIGNED M80-SH AND M81-SH

Telefunken has redesigned the M80-SH and M81-SH, offering improved performance, reduced weight and refined aesthetics.

The updated models feature a 40 percent overall weight reduction and a 10 percent shorter profile for easier placement in tight spaces, aiding use on drums and instrument miking. Both mics now include the same vibration-dampening technology and finishes found on Telefunken’s handheld and wireless versions, ensuring consistent performance and appearance across the product line. Updated accessories, premium packaging and improved ergonomics complete the redesign. The 5-meter SGMC-5R XLR cable with right angle female connector is included with each microphone.

UNITED STUDIO TECHNOLOGIES UT VINTAGE87

Taking cues from the U 87, United Studio Technologies has launched its own take on the venerable mic with its UT Vintage87, a large-diaphragm condenser microphone. It features United’s custom K87- style dual-diaphragm capsule, the UT-K87. Precision-milled from brass, skinned with 6-micron Japanese PET film, and finished with a 24k gold-sputtered membrane, each capsule is assembled in a cleanroom environment.

Supporting the capsule is a large-core, custom-wound, US-made output transformer developed exclusively by United. The UT transformer uses all-nickel laminations and reportedly nearly four times the metal mass of typical 87-style mic transformers. Also found inside the mic are polystyrene, tantalum, multilayer ceramic and WIMA film capacitors; tight-tolerance metal and carbon film resistors; and individually selected transistors throughout the circuit.