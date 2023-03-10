Recording Academy P & E Wing Posts Immersive Webinars

The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing is making "Inside the Mix" webinar episodes that it co-presented with Dolby available online

Santa Monica, CA (March 10, 2023)—The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing has archived and is making available six webinar episodes, titled “Inside the Mix,” that it co-presented with Dolby as a special engagement of the Dolby Atmos Music Master Class series.

Each featured different experts from Dolby covering everything from room configurations and tuning to metadata for immersive audio, along with a live Q&A with producers and engineers working with Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The webinars were introduced by Maureen Droney, vice president of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing, and Christine Thomas, Dolby Laboratories head of music partnerships, and moderated by four-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Michael Romanowski.

The episodes are presented by Dolby Atmos expert Ceri Thomas; Bryan Pennington, senior applications manager at Dolby; David Gould, Dolby’s senior director, content creation solutions, and John Scanlon, senior manager of Dolby Institute and events; and Mike Ward, Dolby director of consumer entertainment technology and Romanowski.

Topics include deliverables; room configurations and tuning; guidelines, tools and mixing workflow; a deep dive into the technical capabilities of Dolby Atmos Music formats; metadata; and an overview of certification options, professional support forums and knowledge bases, and other resources.

Maureen Droney remarks, “As part of the P&E Wing’s ongoing commitment to providing the industry with the most needed information, we are pleased to present these sessions recorded with experts from Dolby. These sessions were informative, timely and entertaining as well, and we invite all audio professionals to watch them for yourselves and get the inside scoop. We thank all of our guests from Dolby for their incisive commentary, and we look forward to further sessions covering more topics of importance in the future.”

Also part of the “Inside the Mix” series, a separate earlier session, “Prelude: Immersive Audio 101,” offered an immersive audio primer. The session featured panelists Jimmy Douglass (producer and engineer: Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z); Leslie Ann Jones (recording engineer, director of music recording and scoring/Skywalker Sound, and current co-chair of the P&E Wing); Mike Piacentini (mastering engineer: Bob Dylan, Coheed and Cambria, Miles Ahead – A Miles Davis Biopic); and Darcy Proper (mastering engineer: Billie Holiday, Steely Dan, the Eagles).The panel was joined by moderator Brian (BT) Gibbs (producer and immersive mix engineer, Skyline Entertainment & Publishing) and Droney.