Recording Academy P&E Wing Ready for AES 2024

New York, NY (October 3, 2024)—The annual Audio Engineering Society Convention—AES 2024 NY—will throw open its doors next Tuesday, October 8, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, and ready to help make it an all-star occasion for audio pros is The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing. The P&E Wing will host a number of panel discussions, meetings and events at the show that you won’t want to miss.

This year’s featured events include the return of the Grammy SoundTables “Songs that Changed My Life” discussion, a Delivery Recommendations panel composed of producers and engineers outlining suggested technical guidelines and best practices for file management, final delivery of master recordings, and more.

Revising the Wing’s widely used “Recommendations for Delivery of Recorded Music Projects” has been a major undertaking and the panel about it intends to live up to its name: “Best Practices Make Life Better For Everyone.” Much like the document itself, the panel, set for October 10 at 1 PM, will make recommendations for best practices in the creation of audio recordings, plus offer tips, tricks and sage advice for managing your files, versions, naming conventions, and other considerations for delivery of recorded materials.

Moderated by Maureen Droney, VP of the P&E Wing, the panelists will include producer and engineer Jeff Balding; global director of Studio Growth & Strategic Initiatives for Iron Mountain Media and Archive Services, Bob Koszela; designer, engineer, producer, inventor, and educator George Massenburg; producer and engineer Leslie Richter; and producer and engineer Paul “Willie Green” Womack.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 12:45 PM, the P&E Wing will present “Songs That Changed My Life Vol. II,” featuring a lineup of all-star panelists breaking down the DNA of their favorite tracks and explaining what moved them, what grabbed them, and why these songs have left a lifelong impression on their careers. Back by popular demand and moderated by acclaimed engineer/producer Andrew Scheps, the discussion will feature multi-talented combinations of producers, educators, engineers, mixers, and label representatives Duro, Jimmy Jam, Susan Rogers and Rafa Sardina. Later on that evening, the P&E Wing will be joining forces with We Make Noise for a networking event at Power Station Studios on Wed, Oct. 9 at 6:30 PM.

“We look forward to joining our audio colleagues at this year’s AES Show, and to presenting one of our most popular Grammy SoundTables events,” states Maureen Droney, vice president of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing. “We are also extremely excited to offer an education-directed look at the major 2025 update of our long-standing Producers & Engineers Wing Delivery Recommendations document, and to have conversations on how we can all help shape the highest quality and best practice procedures for recorded deliverables. Special thanks to our amazing lineup of panelists and editorial contributors who will once again share their passion and insight on these important and inspiring topics.”