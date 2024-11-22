P&E Wing to Honor Jimmy Douglass During Grammy Week

Santa Monica, CA (November 21, 2024)—The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing will honor producer, engineer, mixer and five-time Grammy-winner Jimmy Douglass at its annual Grammy Week Celebration on Wed, Jan. 29, 2025.

Also known as “The Senator,” Douglass’ prolific career spans over four decades, and his credits include musical icons like Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones and Roxy Music, as well as a partnership with four-time Grammy-winner Timbaland that led to award-winning projects by Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, John Legend, Justin Timberlake and more.

The P&E Wing Grammy Week Celebration will take place at The Preserve LA in East Hollywood and will salute Douglass’ accomplishments and impact on the music industry.

“Our P&E Wing proudly celebrates Grammy Week each year with a special evening that unites producers, engineers and artistic professionals to honor a truly deserving creator,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “This year, we’re thrilled to pay tribute to the extraordinary Jimmy Douglass, who has led groundbreaking creative and technical efforts in the recording industry, encouraging artists to transcend genre boundaries and contributing to iconic musical projects that will resonate for generations.”

“Throughout his illustrious career spanning more than four decades, Jimmy’s visionary approach to producing, engineering and mixing has shaped some of music’s most iconic recordings,” said Maureen Droney, Vice President of the Producers & Engineers Wing. “Jimmy consistently pushes the boundaries of sound by bringing unconventional techniques into the studio while inspiring countless artists along the way. On behalf of the Producers & Engineers Wing, we are delighted to dedicate our 2025 event to Jimmy and his amazing career.”

Along with paying homage to Douglass, the event will also celebrate the year-round work of the Producers & Engineers Wing and its members, who work together to advise the Recording Academy on technical best practices, advocate for the rights of music creators, and shape the future of the recording field.

Grammy Week culminates with the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, broadcasting live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.